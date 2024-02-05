What Time Does Drake Go On Stage For It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?

According to setlist.fm, which is based only on people submitting information after presumably attending a show, Drake hit the stage at 9:35 p.m. local time on Friday, February 2, and Sunday, February 4, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Those are the only two shows performed so far, so our data is limited, but it can be expected that Drake’s opening set will fluctuate slightly as the tour goes on. According to a Reddit user (again, take with a grain of salt), the show wraps around midnight local time.

The It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? next hits Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee this Wednesday (February 7) and Thursday (February 8). The run is scheduled to wrap on April 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. See all of the dates here.