What Time Does SZA Come Out On Stage?

SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, has continued to dominate R&B. After its release in early December 2022, the album maintained momentum on the music charts thanks to the staying power of such singles as “Kill Bill.” Since February, fans have shown their devotion to the musician, turning up to her high-grossing SOS Tour in record numbers.

On September 20, SZA kicked off the second North American leg of her SOS Tour. So what time does she come out on stage? Before she can do that, though, her supporting act, d4vd, will prepare the crowd for the night. According to Setlist.Fm, the doors for the SOS Tour open as early as 6 p.m.

The site revealed that, on average, d4vd performs his set at least an hour after the venue lets ticketholders in. From the reported dates, d4vd’s performance lasts 1 hour and 10 minutes. This means SZA takes the stage around 9 p.m. local time, as documented by WPST. At the latest, Setlist.fm users report that SZA takes the stage by 9:15 p.m. SZA’s performance duration is reportedly 1 hour and 45 minutes.

These times fluctuate depending on the location. For an up-to-date run of the show, be sure to check the venue’s website.

View the rest of SZA’s SOS Tour dates here.