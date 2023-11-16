What Time Will Drake’s ‘Scary Hours 3’ Come Out?

In the middle of the night, Drake revealed that he’s releasing a brand new project, Scary Hours 3, as another surprise drop. The new record will be out this Friday, November 17 starting at midnight on all streaming platforms.

The Canadian rapper shared a teaser trailer for it on social media, revealing at the end that it is being executive-produced by Noel Cadastre, Drake, and Kevin Durant.

“I did those songs in the last five days,” Drake says in the video. “I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All The Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished sh*t, you know, this is just… it’s happening on its own. And, you know, who am I to fight it, right? And to fight back against the right thing would be… you know.”

Right now, not much else is known about the tracklist or if Drake will have any features on the project. As he pointed out, it has only been a short time since he dropped For All The Dogs. He’s also been on tour but has been busy working on new music again.

Check out Drake’s teaser post for the announcement of Scary Hours 3 above.

Scary Hours 3 is out 11/17 via OVO/Republic.