Odds are, nobody expected Drake to announce a new project coming soon. After all, he just released his eighth album, For All The Dogs, in October. However, Drake indeed is dropping something new tomorrow (November 17): Today, he announced the release of Scary Hours 3 .

When Will Drake’s ‘Scary Hours 3’ Be On Spotify?

Drake captioned his announcement post, “Scary Hours 3, Tonight at Midnight.” So, assuming Scary Hours 3 hits Spotify when it’s supposed to, the project should be streaming on the platform at midnight ET on November 17 (or 9 p.m. PT on November 16). If you live elsewhere in the world and aren’t sure what date and time this is where you are, here’s a time zone converter set to midnight ET on the 17th. Just add your time zone and the site will tell you what date and time Scary Hours 3 will be streaming in your region.

Drake offered some background on the project in his announcement video, noting, “It’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where it’s just kind of like, I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All The Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished sh*t, you know, this is just… it’s happening on its own.”

Scary Hours 3 is out 11/17 via OVO/Republic.