Odds are, nobody expected Drake to announce a new project coming soon. After all, he just released his eighth album, For All The Dogs, in October. However, Drake indeed is dropping something new tomorrow (November 17): Today, he announced the release of Scary Hours 3.
When Will Drake’s ‘Scary Hours 3’ Be On Spotify?
Drake captioned his announcement post, “Scary Hours 3, Tonight at Midnight.” So, assuming Scary Hours 3 hits Spotify when it’s supposed to, the project should be streaming on the platform at midnight ET on November 17 (or 9 p.m. PT on November 16). If you live elsewhere in the world and aren’t sure what date and time this is where you are, here’s a time zone converter set to midnight ET on the 17th. Just add your time zone and the site will tell you what date and time Scary Hours 3 will be streaming in your region.
Drake offered some background on the project in his announcement video, noting, “It’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where it’s just kind of like, I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All The Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished sh*t, you know, this is just… it’s happening on its own.”
Scary Hours 3 is out 11/17 via OVO/Republic.