Blue Lips, the new album from South Central-raised Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Schoolboy Q, is dropping this week, bringing an end to the five-year drought since the release of his last album, Crash Talk, in 2019. Q announced the album at the beginning of the month, revealing a partial tracklist and its release date: March 1.
Since then, he released two teasers, “Back N Love” and “Blueslides,” and one single, “Yeern 101.” The music released so far promises a return to the aggressive, elastic style Q displayed on early releases, combined with the insights gained from over a decade of recording industry success.
What Time Will Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips Be On Apple Music?
Blue Lips is out 3/1 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope, which means that it’ll probably be available on DSPs like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal at midnight ET (9 pm PT). You can pre-save the album here. See below for the tracklist and features.
Tracklist
1. “Funny Guy”
2. “Pop” Feat. Rico Nasty
3. “Thank God 4 Me”
4. “Time Killers”
5. “Yeern 101”
6. “Cooties”
7. “Movie” Feat. AZ Chike
8. “Ohio” Feat. Freddie Gibbs
9. “Nu Nu”
10. “Blueslides”
11. “Love Birds” Feat. Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker
12. “Lost Times” Feat. Jozzy
13. “First”
14. “Germany ’86”
15. “Foux” Feat. Ab-Soul
16. “Pig Feet” Feat. Childish Major
17. “Smile” Feat. Devin Malik
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.