What Time Will Schoolboy Q’s ‘Blue Lips’ Be On Apple Music?

Blue Lips, the new album from South Central-raised Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Schoolboy Q, is dropping this week, bringing an end to the five-year drought since the release of his last album, Crash Talk, in 2019. Q announced the album at the beginning of the month, revealing a partial tracklist and its release date: March 1.

Since then, he released two teasers, “Back N Love” and “Blueslides,” and one single, “Yeern 101.” The music released so far promises a return to the aggressive, elastic style Q displayed on early releases, combined with the insights gained from over a decade of recording industry success.