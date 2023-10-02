What’s Next For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour?’

Beyoncé recently wrapped up the North American leg of her massive Renaissance World Tour, as she closed it last night (October 1) in Kansas City. While she previously finished the European run earlier this year, many fans are wondering if there will be any other global stops.

Some Beyhive fans spotted a cryptic post from Ticketmaster Chile’s social media account — as it is just a photo of a folder on a laptop titled “Eventos Ticketmaster 2024_Final.” Many suspect that she’s heading to South America next year. In the photo, it has 12 items listed, which could also correspond to the number of dates.

While the comments are mostly flooded with Beyoncé fans hoping it’s tied to her, others have also speculated that the folder is of 12 artists coming to South America instead. Either way, she is rumored to be one of them.

For those who also won’t or haven’t been able to make it to the Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé recently announced that she’s bringing it as a concert film to theaters on December 1. Right now, only North American showtimes have been announced, but Parkwood Entertainment has said that there will be global screenings announced at a later date.

Check out the rumored Renaissance Tour teaser post from Ticketmaster Chile below.