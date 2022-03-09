In normal times, the 2022 Grammy Awards would’ve already taken place. We would’ve learned who went home with trophies in the big four categories — Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. In fact, the number of nominations in each of those categories was increased to ten for the upcoming award show. Furthermore, we would’ve witnessed excellent performances from some of the music industry’s best talents. However, we are not in normal times, and unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic caused the Grammys to be delayed from its usual late-January/early-February date. Thankfully, a new date is locked in and it’s coming soon.

When Are The 2022 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammys will take place on April 3 at 8:30PM EST. The new date also came with a new location for the award show as the Grammys will be hosted from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This marks the first time ever that the Grammys will be hosted outside of Los Angeles. The 2022 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah and as for the nominations, Jon Batiste leads the way with 11 while Doja Cat, HER, and Justin Bieber trailed him with eight nominations each.

Performers for the 2022 award have not been revealed yet, but with less than a month to go before showtime, we can expect a list of performers to arrive sooner than later.