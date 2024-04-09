When can you buy the new Fortnite Coachella skins?

Festival season is upon us, and music lovers everywhere are celebrating — both in the real world and in the online world. This week, Coachella has partnered with Fortnite to bring virtual stages to the games.

“In our pursuit to bring Coachella to a broader online audience, we’re activating across Fortnite and the Epic Games ecosystem to create new in-game music experiences that allow online fans to get closer to the festival than ever before,” said Sam Schoonover, Innovation Lead for Coachella in a statement. “This partnership enables us to expand the festival virtually in ways that aren’t possible anywhere else, making Coachella more accessible to fans around the globe.”

As Coachella inches closer and closer, fans of Fortnite are looking forward to playing on the virtual Coachella stages. And with the celebration comes a new set of skins.