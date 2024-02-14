When Do Fool In Love Festival 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

I don’t know about anyone else, but I am personally very unreasonably excited for Los Angeles’ Fool In Love Festival this August. While so many of my peers and contemporaries look forward to reliving their middle and high school years at Lovers And Friends Festival (which I get, but no thank you to the Las Vegas dust and heat — among other things), I am looking forward to visiting my parents’ youth, with a lineup including Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, and more “golden oldies” who have also soundtracked my own life in the City of Angels.
Plus, the whole endeavor strikes me as a rebranded Once Upon A Time In Los Angeles Festival (minus the rappers), and many Angelenos would love a do-over of that festival due to the tragic events that took place in 2021. Fool In Love will take place on August 31 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, surrounding SoFi Stadium.
When Do Tickets For The Fool In Love Festival Go On Sale?
Tickets for Fool In Love are available for purchase beginning Friday (February 16) at 10 AM PT via the festival’s official website. Fans can purchase general admission tickets beginning at $275. GA+ tickets begin at $595. VIP passes begin at $695. Platinum Passes start at $1,200. Fortunately, the festival offers payment plans starting at $19.99.
Fool In Love Festival Full Lineup
Lionel Richie
Diana Ross
Smokey Robinson
Durand Jones & The Indications
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Al Green
Santana
Charlie Wilson
Gladys Knight
The Isley Brothers
Chaka Khan
Eric Burdon
The Animals
Brenton Wood
Barbara Mason
Thee Sacred Souls
Mayer Hawthorne
Durand Jones
Aaron Frazier
The Delfonics
The Stylistics
The Manhattans
The Chi-Lites
The Legendary Blue Notes
Trish Toledo
The Intruders
Los Lobos
Johnny Farina
El Chicano
Tierra
Malo
Bloodstone
The Sinseers
The Altons
La Lom
Bobby Oroza
Lady Wray
Los Yesterdays
The McCharmlys
The O’Jays
The Jacksons
War
The Spinners
The Whispers
The Emotions
Dionne Warwick
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Zapp
Kool And The Gang
Stevie B
Rose Royce
Morris Day & The Time
Heatwave
The Bar Kays feat. Larry Dodson
Cameo
Shalamar
S.O.S. Band
Dazz Band
Con Funk Shun
Trinere
Mary Jane Girls
Evelyn Champagne King
The Pointer Sisters
El Debarge
Baby Bash
MC Magic
Lil Rob
Frankie J
