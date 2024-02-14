When Do Fool In Love Festival 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

I don’t know about anyone else, but I am personally very unreasonably excited for Los Angeles’ Fool In Love Festival this August. While so many of my peers and contemporaries look forward to reliving their middle and high school years at Lovers And Friends Festival (which I get, but no thank you to the Las Vegas dust and heat — among other things), I am looking forward to visiting my parents’ youth, with a lineup including Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, and more “golden oldies” who have also soundtracked my own life in the City of Angels.

Plus, the whole endeavor strikes me as a rebranded Once Upon A Time In Los Angeles Festival (minus the rappers), and many Angelenos would love a do-over of that festival due to the tragic events that took place in 2021. Fool In Love will take place on August 31 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, surrounding SoFi Stadium.

