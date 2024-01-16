When Do 2024 Governors Ball Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

New York and the surrounding regions have been forced indoors due to inclement weather. To help brighten their mood and give residents something to look forward to, Governors Ball organizers are unveiling their jammed-pack lineup for June’s festivities. Between Friday, June 7, and Sunday, June 9, thousands of music fans descend on Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park to attend the beloved music festival .

When Do Governors Ball 2024 Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

Given the star power on this year’s lineup, folks hoping to attend Governors Ball 2024 must act fast. The password-protected presale for Governors Ball 2024 will kick off on Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m. ET. The presale will run until 1 p.m. ET on the same day. You must sign up for Governor Ball’s official text message alert system to receive the password. Find more information here. Multi-day passes, single-day admission, and VIP packages will be up for grabs during the presale, each with layaway options. The public on-sale is set to begin on the 18th at 1 p.m. ET.

Check out the full day-by-day lineup and poster below.

Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Friday, June 7

Post Malone

Rauw Alejandro

Dominic Fike

Labrinth

Farruko

Alex G

Goth Babe

Yung Gravy

Teezo Touchdown

Qveen Herby

Flo

Ryan Beatty

Mimi Webb

Arcy Drive

Blondshell

Durry

underscores

Donna Missal

Lauran Hibberd

Alex Chapman

School of Rock Queens