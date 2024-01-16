When Do 2024 Governors Ball Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

New York and the surrounding regions have been forced indoors due to inclement weather. To help brighten their mood and give residents something to look forward to, Governors Ball organizers are unveiling their jammed-pack lineup for June’s festivities. Between Friday, June 7, and Sunday, June 9, thousands of music fans descend on Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park to attend the beloved music festival.
Governors Ball 2024 will feature headlining sets by Post Malone and Rauw Alejandro (on June 7), The Killers and 21 Savage (on June 8), as well as SZA and Peso Pluma (on June 9). So, when can the public get their hands on tickets?
When Do Governors Ball 2024 Festival Tickets Go On Sale?
Given the star power on this year’s lineup, folks hoping to attend Governors Ball 2024 must act fast. The password-protected presale for Governors Ball 2024 will kick off on Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m. ET. The presale will run until 1 p.m. ET on the same day. You must sign up for Governor Ball’s official text message alert system to receive the password. Find more information here. Multi-day passes, single-day admission, and VIP packages will be up for grabs during the presale, each with layaway options. The public on-sale is set to begin on the 18th at 1 p.m. ET.
Check out the full day-by-day lineup and poster below.
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Friday, June 7
Post Malone
Rauw Alejandro
Dominic Fike
Labrinth
Farruko
Alex G
Goth Babe
Yung Gravy
Teezo Touchdown
Qveen Herby
Flo
Ryan Beatty
Mimi Webb
Arcy Drive
Blondshell
Durry
underscores
Donna Missal
Lauran Hibberd
Alex Chapman
School of Rock Queens
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Saturday, June 8
The Killers
21 Savage
Carly Rae Jepsen
Sabrina Carpenter
Sexyy Red
TV Girl
Jessie Murph
Doechii
Hippo Campus
Tyla
P1Harmony
d4vd
Bakar
Quarters of Change
Claire Rosinkranz
Riovaz
Skizzy Mars
Telescreens
The Thing
Little Stranger
Maz & Kidd Revel
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Sunday, June 9
SZA
Peso Pluma
Reneé Rapp
Don Toliver
Victoria Monét
Faye Webster
Kevin Abstract
Cannons
Chappell Roan
Stephen Sanchez
Beach Fossils
Saint Levant
Elyanna
Geese
G Flip
Baby Queen
Husbands
Fcukers
Hotline TNT
The Hails
School of Rock Brooklyn
Governors Ball 2024 lineup poster
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.