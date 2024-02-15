Jennifer Lopez is coming for it all in 2024. The multi-hyphenate icon dropped “Can’t Get Enough” alongside a Dave Meyers-directed video satirizing her marriage history. That was followed by the very sexual trailer for Lopez’s forthcoming This Is Me… Now: A Love Story due out via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 16, simultaneous with the release of This Is Me… Now, her first album since 2014.
So, it only makes sense that Lopez will also embark on her This Is Me… Now The Tour, beginning on June 26 in Orlando, Florida. It will be her first tour since 2019.
When Do Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Now The Tour Tickets Go On Sale?
As per press release, there are several pre-sales. The JLo Fan Club pre-sale is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20, beginning at 9 a.m. local time. The Citi pre-sale will allow Citi cardmembers to access pre-sale tickets for US dates here beginning on Tuesday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Verizon customers can also enjoy exclusive pre-sale tickets “for applicable US dates” via Verizon Up from Tuesday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 22, at 10 p.m. local time.
The general public on-sale is scheduled for Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 Tour Dates: This Is Me… Now The Tour
06/26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
07/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/03 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
07/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
07/06 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/13 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
07/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
07/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/19 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
07/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/05 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/09 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/24 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/31 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center