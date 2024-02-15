So, it only makes sense that Lopez will also embark on her This Is Me… Now The Tour , beginning on June 26 in Orlando, Florida. It will be her first tour since 2019.

When Do Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Now The Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

As per press release, there are several pre-sales. The JLo Fan Club pre-sale is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20, beginning at 9 a.m. local time. The Citi pre-sale will allow Citi cardmembers to access pre-sale tickets for US dates here beginning on Tuesday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Verizon customers can also enjoy exclusive pre-sale tickets “for applicable US dates” via Verizon Up from Tuesday, February 20, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 22, at 10 p.m. local time.

The general public on-sale is scheduled for Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 Tour Dates: This Is Me… Now The Tour

06/26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/03 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

07/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

07/06 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/13 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

07/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/19 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/05 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/09 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/24 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/31 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center