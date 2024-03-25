The Kid Laroi is “so beyond excited” to go on tour across North America, as he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post announcing new The First Time Tour dates. Laroi previously revealed his European and UK leg in late January, but his stateside fans were presumably delighted to see 31 North American dates revealed on Monday morning, March 25. Glaive and Chase Shakur will serve as Laroi’s openers on all North American dates, while Sam Tompkins will open across Europe and the UK.
Learn more about The First Time Tour below.
When Do Tickets For The Kid Laroi’s The First Time Tour Go On Sale?
According to a press release, ticket sales will begin with the Citi presale on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Of course, only Citi cardmembers will be able to indulge in that, but Live Nation will host “additional presales” throughout this week before the general public sale begins on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time. Find all ticketing information here.
The Kid Laroi’s The First Time Tour North American Dates
05/18 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
05/25 — Napa, CA @ Bottlerock ^
05/26 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Torch at LA Coliseum
05/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/31 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
06/02 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion *
06/04 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
06/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06/09 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
06/11 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
06/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/16 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/17 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark
06/22 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
06/23 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
06/25 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/26 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
06/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
07/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/03 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
07/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *
07/07 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
07/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
07/10 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
* Non-Live Nation Date
^ Festival Date