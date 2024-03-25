When Do Tickets For The Kid Laroi’s ‘The First Time Tour’ Go On Sale?

The Kid Laroi is “so beyond excited” to go on tour across North America, as he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post announcing new The First Time Tour dates. Laroi previously revealed his European and UK leg in late January, but his stateside fans were presumably delighted to see 31 North American dates revealed on Monday morning, March 25. Glaive and Chase Shakur will serve as Laroi’s openers on all North American dates, while Sam Tompkins will open across Europe and the UK.

Learn more about The First Time Tour below.