The Kid Laroi performed “Bleed” for the first time alongside Post Malone in Sydney, Australia last November — weeks after Laroi released The First Time, his long-awaited debut studio album. The moment meant so much to him that he felt it was worth an Instagram post, and The Kid Laroi is about to make countless more Instagram-worthy memories on The First Time Tour. The diamond-certified Australian star previously announced his European/UK leg, but he tacked on a 31-date North American leg on Monday morning, March 25.
Learn more below.
How To Buy Tickets For The Kid Laroi’s The First Time Tour
According to a press release, Citi cardmembers will have access to tickets through the Citi presale, which begins on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Live Nation will hold “additional presales” throughout this week leading up to the general public sale on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time.
Laroi has an official website dedicated to The First Time Tour. As of this writing, it has not been updated with the North American dates, but check on it as the week progresses to find any ticketing updates.
The Kid Laroi’s The First Time Tour North American Dates
05/18 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
05/25 — Napa, CA @ Bottlerock ^
05/26 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Torch at LA Coliseum
05/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/31 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
06/02 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion *
06/04 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
06/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06/09 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
06/11 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
06/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/16 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/17 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark
06/22 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
06/23 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
06/25 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/26 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
06/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
07/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/03 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
07/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *
07/07 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
07/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
07/10 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
* Non-Live Nation Date
^ Festival Date