How To Buy Tickets For The Kid Laroi’s The First Time Tour

According to a press release, Citi cardmembers will have access to tickets through the Citi presale, which begins on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Live Nation will hold “additional presales” throughout this week leading up to the general public sale on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

Laroi has an official website dedicated to The First Time Tour. As of this writing, it has not been updated with the North American dates, but check on it as the week progresses to find any ticketing updates.

The Kid Laroi’s The First Time Tour North American Dates

05/18 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

05/25 — Napa, CA @ Bottlerock ^

05/26 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

05/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Torch at LA Coliseum

05/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/31 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

06/02 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion *

06/04 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

06/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

06/09 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

06/11 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

06/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/16 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/17 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

06/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark

06/22 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

06/23 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

06/25 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

06/26 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

06/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

07/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

07/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/03 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

07/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

07/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

07/07 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

07/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

07/10 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ Festival Date