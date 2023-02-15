When Does Daniel Caesar’s New Album Come Out?

Singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar is holding nothing back when it comes to his forthcoming album. Today (February 15), the musician officially confirmed after the release of several songs, including “Please Do Not Lean” featuring Badbadnotgood, “Let Me Go,” and “Do You Like Me?,” he is gearing up to drop his third studio album.

In a cryptic teaser video shared on YouTube, captioned, “Blue again… But not for long,” Caesar shares the name of the upcoming 15-track project is, appropriately titled, Never Enough, and it’s slated to drop on April 7.

The titling could be related to the pushback he’s received following a grossly inappropriate comment he made about the Black community back in 2019. Although he has since attempted to apologize, many of his Black supporters have refused to support his work any further.

While Caesar’s music is nearly always centered around romantic love, in the trailer for the album, Caesar is seen hanging upside down as his fingers tips ever so lightly brush across the blades of grass, barely missing a ladybug seeking refugee. His music unreleased music plays in the background, “In the nick of time, that’s when you appear / Girl I was lost until you found me here / My head was low,” Caesar sings. Clearly, as a metaphor for the scrutiny, he’s faced over the years and a few other Black Twitter jokes such as “touch grass.”

Never Enough is out 4/7 via Republic. Pre-save it here.