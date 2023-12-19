“I ended up makin some more sh*t cuz I was in the f*ckin’ zone and I wanted to make something undeniable and change my entire live experience,” he posted on social media. “This album was made for tour next year. Get ready.”

Kid Cudi has been hard at work on his new album, Insano. A few months ago, the rapper revealed that it will truly be a stacked record, as he is planning for it to have more than 40 songs.

When Does Kid Cudi’s New Album Insano Come Out?

According to Cudi’s bio on Twitter/X, his new album will be dropping on January 12. This has also been confirmed as a pre-order date on Republic Records’ official store. While not much else is known about Insano yet, it will likely include his recent “At The Party” collaboration with Pharrell and Travis Scott.

Back in September, the rapper had delayed the record’s release, pushing it instead a few months back. “I have to push Insano back until January,” Cudi announced at the time. “I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself.”

Insano is out 1/12/2024 via Republic. Find more information here.