Not only is Sexyy Red expectiing a second child, she’s also at work on a new release. On November 17, the“No Panties” rapper took to her official social media pages to announce that after fans begged her for an extended version of her Hood Hottest Princess project, she would finally give in.

So, when does Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess Deluxe come out? Sadly, that’s not yet known. In the rapper’s upload to Instagram, she left her followers with the responsibility of choosing a release date. “When y’all want it 🤭🫶🏽,” asked Sexyy Red. She then added, “Tag an artist u wanna see on thurr I’m finishing it rn 👩🏽‍🍳.”

Sexyy Red hasn’t confirmed when the deluxe album expected to hit streaming services, but it’s already received support from her past collaborator, Drake, who liked her social media post.

With Sexyy Red’s friend and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj’s album Pink Friday 2, slated to drop on December 8, fans hope she’ll follow suit soon after. Since she’s expecting her second child, it would be the perfect maternity leave send-off. Also, depending on when she gives birth, she could send fans into a spiral if she’s announced as an opener for Nicki Minaj’s 2024 tour run.