Sexyy Red is everywhere right now. She’s toured with Drake. beside some of rap’s biggest names like Latto and Lil Durk for remixes. She’s been spotted on the sideline for New York Jets and Penn State football games. She’s even stopped by our studio for UPROXX Sessions. At this point, if there’s a place to be, you can expect Sexyy Red to be there. That’s why it’s no surprise that the St. Louis rapper has found her way onto the soundtrack for Rap Sh!t season two. For a match made in heavy, Sexyy checks in with her new single “No Panties” which is the first single from the upcoming soundtrack.

“No Panties” is as raunchy of a track as we’ve ever heard from Sexyy Red and it fits the personality of Rap Sh!t to a tee. The lively track is one that Sexyy Red uses to flex her sexual prowess and show how she prepares for a rowdy night on the town.

The soundtrack for Rap Sh!t season two, which is titled Rap Shit S2: The Mixtape, will arrive on November 3 and include contributions from the show’s lead characters Shawna and Mia as well as Rico Nasty, Kaliii, Maiya The Don, Enchanting, Cam & China, and more.

You can listen to “No Panties” in the video above.

Rap Shit S2: The Mixtape is out 11/3 via Raedio/Def Jam.

‘Rap Sh!t’ season two premieres November 9 on Max. Season one is now available to stream on the platform