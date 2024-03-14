When Is Kanye West On Stage At Rolling Loud California 2024?

Rolling Loud California has announced its 2024 set schedule , with performances from Nicki Minaj, Future and Metro Boomin, and late lineup addition Kanye West. If you’re looking to find out when your favorites go on stage, you can find out more info below.

What Time Does Kanye West Go Onstage At Rolling Loud California 2024?

Kanye West is scheduled to perform on Thursday, March 14 (today) at 8:00 pm with Ty Dolla Sign. Obviously, take this time as more of a suggestion than a hard-and-fast rule, because Kanye himself almost certainly will, judging from past performances like his and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover show in 2022.

You can see the full set schedule below.

Thursday, March 14