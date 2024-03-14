When Is Kanye West On Stage At Rolling Loud California 2024?

Rolling Loud California has announced its 2024 set schedule, with performances from Nicki Minaj, Future and Metro Boomin, and late lineup addition Kanye West. If you’re looking to find out when your favorites go on stage, you can find out more info below.
What Time Does Kanye West Go Onstage At Rolling Loud California 2024?
Kanye West is scheduled to perform on Thursday, March 14 (today) at 8:00 pm with Ty Dolla Sign. Obviously, take this time as more of a suggestion than a hard-and-fast rule, because Kanye himself almost certainly will, judging from past performances like his and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover show in 2022.
You can see the full set schedule below.
Thursday, March 14
Ethika Stage
8:00 pm — 9:30 pm: ¥$ (Ye & Ty Dolla Sign)
Friday, March 15
Ethika Stage
3:45 pm — 4:05 pm: Chow Lee
4:10 pm — 4:30 pm: Lay Bankz
4:35 pm — 5:00 pm: Luh Tyler
5:15 pm — 5:45 pm: Sexyy Red
6:05 pm — 6:50 pm: Rae Sremmurd
7:00 pm — 8:00 pm: YG & Tyga
9:00 pm — 10:30 pm: Nicki Minaj
Gopuff Stage
4:15 pm — 4:35 pm: Azchike
4:45 pm — 5:05 pm: Kanii
5:15 pm — 5:35 pm: Fat Nicki
5:45 pm — 6:10 pm: DD Osama & Sugarhill Ddot
6:20 pm — 6:45 pm: Chino Pacas
7:05 pm — 7:45 pm: Lil Tecca
8:30 pm — 9:15 pm: PartyNextDoor
9:25 pm — 10:10 pm: DJ Five Venoms
Culture Kings Stage
4:15 pm — 4:30 pm: Gat$
4:35 pm — 4:50 pm: ASM Bopster
4:55 pm — 5:10 pm: Zoe Osama
5:20 pm — 5:35 pm: Lil Gnar
5:45 pm — 6:05 pm: Terror Reid
6:15 pm — 6:35 pm: Tana
6:45 pm — 7:05 pm: Anycia
7:15 pm —7:45 pm: Jeleel!
7:55 pm — 8:25 pm: BLP Kosher
8:35 pm — 9:05 pm: DeeBaby
Saturday, March 16
Ethika Stage
1:45 pm — 2:00 pm: Hoosh
2:15 pm — 2:35 pm: Danny Towers
2:45 pm — 3:10 pm: BabyTron
3:20 pm — 3:45 pm: Veeze
4:00 pm — 4:35 pm: Larry June
5:10 pm — 5:50 pm: Fuerza Regida
6:25 pm — 7:10 pm: Big Sean
7:45 pm — 8:30 pm: $uicideBoy$
9:30 pm — 10:30 pm: Post Malone
Gopuff Stage
2:00 pm — 2:20 pm: K. Charles
2:30 pm — 2:50 pm: Stone Cold Jizzle
3:00 pm — 3:20 pm: Jordan Ward
3:30 pm — 3:50 pm: DC The Don
4:00 pm — 4:20 pm: KenTheMan
4:35 pm — 5:55 pm: Kaliii
5:10 pm — 5:40 pm: BlueBucksClan
5:55 pm — 6:25 pm: BigXthaPlug
6:40 pm — 7:15 pm: Bones
7:30 pm — 8:00 pm: Flo Milli
8:45 pm — 9:30 pm: Summer Walker
9:40 pm — 10:25 pm: DJ Five Venoms
Culture Kings Stage
2:30 pm — 2:50 pm: Nate Date
3:00 pm — 3:20 pm: Willie The Sensei
3:30 pm — 3:50 pm: 2Sdxrt3all
4:00 pm — 4:20 pm: Savage Ga$p
4:30 pm — 4:50 pm: Maiya The Don
5:00 pm — 5:20 pm: FOURFIVE
5:30 pm — 5:55 pm: 2Rare
6:05 pm — 6:30 pm: Robb Bank$
6:40 pm — 7:05 pm: Bizzy Banks
7:15 pm — 7:45 pm: F1lthy
8:30 pm — 8:45 pm: Nettspend
8:50 pm — 9:15 pm: OsamaSon
9:20 pm — 9:45 pm: Rob49
Sunday, March 17
Ethika Stage
1:55 pm — 2:10 pm: DrownMili
2:20 pm — 2:40 pm: Cash Cobain
2:45 pm — 3:05 pm: Kxllswxtch
3:15 pm — 3:40 pm: BashfortheWorld
3:50 pm — 4:20 pm: NLE Choppa
4:35 pm — 5:15 pm: Chief Keef
5:30 pm — 6:15 pm: Ski Mask The Slump God
6:45 pm — 7:30 pm: Don Toliver
8:30 pm — 9:45 pm: Future x Metro Boomin
Gopuff Stage
1:45 pm — 2:10 pm: DJ Five Venoms
2:10 pm — 2:35 pm: Ryan Trey
2:40 pm — 3:00 pm: Chase Shakur
3:10 pm — 3:30 pm: MC Abdul
3:40 pm — 4:00 pm: RIch Amiri
4:10 pm — 4:40 pm: Pouya
4:50 pm — 5:20 pm: Mozzy
5:30 pm — 6:00 pm: That Mexican OT
6:15 pm — 6:45 pm: 03 Greedo
7:30 pm — 8:15 pm: Bryson Tiller
8:40 pm — 9:25 pm: DJ Five Venoms
Culture Kings Stage
2:15 pm — 2:35 pm: DJ Five Venoms
2:45 pm — 3:05 pm: Stoop Lauren
3:15 pm — 3:35 pm: BbyAfricka
3:45 pm — 4:05 pm: Wolfacejoeyy
4:15 pm — 4:35 pm: Dom Corleo
4:40 pm — 5:10 pm: DJ Five Venoms
5:20 pm — 5:40 pm: Sukihana
5:50 pm — 6:10 pm: Heem Beezy
6:25 pm — 6:45 pm: 310babii
7:00 pm — 7:25 pm: 0T7 Quanny
7:40 pm — 8:15 pm: Mike Sherm
For more information on Rolling Loud California 2024, download the Rolling Loud app here or visit the festival’s website here.
