Now that we’re a couple weeks into 2024, the highly anticipated new album releases are starting to roll in. One of the first of the year is 21 Savage’s American Dream. The album follows 2018’s I Am > I Was as the rapper’s first solo project in six years. If you’re a Spotify user, here’s what to know about when you can stream the album.

When Will 21 Savage’s American Dream Be On Spotify?

Like most new albums from high-profile artists, the project is set to be released at midnight on Friday, January 12 (or 9 p.m. PT on January 11), so it should be available to stream, on Spotify and other platforms, starting then. If neither of those are your time zone, try using a time zone converter like this to figure out when the album drops where you are.

So far, Savage has kept info about the album pretty close to the vest. No singles from the album have been released so far and he has yet to reveal a tracklist or any featured artists. He did share the cover art recently, though.

He also unveiled a trailer for his movie American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, featuring Donald Glover and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin playing him at different points in his life.

American Dream is out 1/12 via Epic Records. Find more information here.