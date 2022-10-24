When Will Beyonce Announce Her ‘Renaissance’ Tour Dates?

Fans have been speculating about the possibility of a Beyonce tour for months, ever since the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance. While industry insider reports suggested that a tour could be on the way as early as next year (along with stadium runs from the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Rihanna), details remain tantalizingly (and frustratingly) scant.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, during WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala, one of the items on auction included a concert ticket package for a chance to see Bey on tour, “starting in the summer of 2023.” And although it was later clarified that the copy writer for the package was only assuming about the tour and the tickets would be good for it whenever it actually launched, fans already began excitedly making plans (and started saving) for what many worry will be a pricey night out. Still, the question remains: