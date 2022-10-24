Fans have been speculating about the possibility of a Beyonce tour for months, ever since the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance. While industry insider reports suggested that a tour could be on the way as early as next year (along with stadium runs from the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Rihanna), details remain tantalizingly (and frustratingly) scant.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, during WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala, one of the items on auction included a concert ticket package for a chance to see Bey on tour, “starting in the summer of 2023.” And although it was later clarified that the copy writer for the package was only assuming about the tour and the tickets would be good for it whenever it actually launched, fans already began excitedly making plans (and started saving) for what many worry will be a pricey night out. Still, the question remains:
When Will Beyonce Announce Her ‘Renaissance’ Tour Dates?
The short answer is: It’s anybody’s guess. Beyonce is known for moving on her own time. Fans have already expressed imipatience with her for not putting out any videos for Renaissance — and for what it’s worth, she’s unlikely to, considering the era that the album represents — and she apparently delights in teasing and surprising them in equal measure. So, the long answer (such as it is) is: “Beyonce will announce her tour dates whenever she’s good and ready to do so.” The good news, when she does, you’ll be sure to hear about it, as the BeyHive will almost certainly break Twitter the day she makes the announcement. From there, you’ll need quick clicking fingers, a fast internet connection, and maybe a few bots if you’re willing to break the bank.