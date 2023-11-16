drake
When Will Drake’s ‘Scary Hours 3’ Be On Apple Music?

Time means nothing to Drake. On Wednesday afternoon, November 15, Drake released his and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter” video. Less than 24 hours later, he has announced Scary Hours 3 will release tomorrow, November 17. The project will arrive just six weeks after For All The Dogs, his latest No. 1 album and 13th in his career (per Billboard). Generally, Drake has taken a liking to giving people little-to-no warning that a project is on the way. See: March 2021’s Scary Hours 2 and June 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind.

Remember when Drake openly contemplated retirement? That was cute. We’ll get real-time insight into what’s on Drake’s mind now when Scary Hours 3 presumably hits Apple Music (and all DSPs) at 9 p.m. PST and midnight EST (November 17).

In the Instagram video confirming Scary Hours 3, Drake says, “I’ll say this to you: I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years — even though I’m not really, like, into [laughs] — I’m not really into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery, but…”

He continues, “You know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where it’s just kind of like, I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All The Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished sh*t, you know, this is just — it’s happening on its own. And, you know, who am I to fight it, right? And to fight back against the right thing would be, well, you know.”

Scary Hours 3 is out 11/17 via OVO/Republic.

