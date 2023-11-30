This January, Sol Blume announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration, so logic would suggest that the 2024 lineup will arrive next January. In the meantime, the beloved hip-hop and R&B festival has at least confirmed when it will take place next year . On Wednesday, November 29, Sol Blume announced that it will expand to three days and return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California from May 3 to May 5, 2024. Below is all you need to know about ticketing (so far).

When Will Tickets For Sol Blume 2024 Come Out?

“To celebrate the news, a limited number of discount-priced blind presale festival passes will go on sale to the general public next Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. PST via SolBlume.com, which includes three-day GA and VIP wristbands as well as with the introduction of the GA+ ticket type,” Sol Blume relayed in a press release. “Fans are encouraged to act fast as pricing will increase as the festival date approaches.”

An accompanying Instagram post also stated that “these will be the lowest prices before the general on sale” and confirmed that “payment plans will be available.”

How Much Are Tickets For Sol Blume 2024?

Sol Blume lists ticket prices on its official website. General admission tickets are broken down in three tiers. Tier 1 start at $249 (before fees) followed by $279 for Tier 2 and $299 for Tier 3. General Admission+ tickets start at $349 (before fees), while VIP options start at $449 (before fees). Payment plan details are not yet listed.