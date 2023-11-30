When Is Sol Blume Festival 2024?

Sol Blume was initially scheduled to happen this April, but flooding in Sacramento forced the preeminent R&B festival to postpone until August. Performances from the likes of Chlöe, Coco Jones, Kehlani, and Teyana Taylor proved worth the wait, and now, the fest is preparing to go bigger than ever to celebrate its fifth anniversary next year.

As per a press release on Wednesday, November 29, Sol Blume will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California from May 3 to May 5, 2024, marking the festival’s first-ever three-day staging. An Instagram post also promised “bigger stages, more food and beverage options, new experiences, the return of ‘Sol Skate,’ and a new GA+ pass experience.”

“To celebrate the news, a limited number of discount-priced blind presale festival passes will go on sale to the general public next Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. PST via SolBlume.com, which includes three-day GA and VIP wristbands as well as with the introduction of the GA+ ticket type,” the press release states. “Fans are encouraged to act fast as pricing will increase as the festival date approaches.”

You can sign up to receive real-time festival updates, including lineup announcements and ticket information, on the festival’s official website.

