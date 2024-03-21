If you’re planning to listen to it on Apple Music, here’s what to know about when it will be released on the streaming platform.

After Tyla ‘s success last year with her single “Water,” fans have been waiting to hear what else she has in store — specifically with a full-length album. Thankfully, there isn’t too much longer to wait, as she will be dropping her debut studio record in a few hours.

When Will Tyla’s New Album Be On Apple Music?

Tyla’s self-titled album will be available to stream on Apple Music starting at 12 a.m. ET. For those on the West Coast, you can listen starting at 9 p.m. PT. Earlier this week, she revealed that the 14-track project will include collaborations with Kelvin Momo, Tems, Gunna, Becky G, Travis Scott, and Skillibeng.

“We have the same goals in terms of spreading our sound and our culture to the world and dominating the industry,” Tyla told Rolling Stone about working with Tems. “Also being two girls from Africa breaking down walls, we’re very much supportive. I’m happy that we were able to create something so pretty with a good message.”

Tyla’s Tyla Tracklist

1. “Intro” Feat. Kelvin Momo

2. “Safer”

3. “Water”

4. “Truth or Dare”

5. “No. 1” Feat. Tems

6. “Breathe Me”

7. “Butterflies”

8. “On & On”

9. “Jump” Feat. Gunna and Skillibeng

10. “Art”

11. “On My Body” Feat. Becky G

12. “Priorities”

13. “To Last”

14. “Water (Remix)” Feat. Travis Scott

Tyla is out 3/22 via FAX/Epic Records. Find more information here.