Where To Park By SoFi Stadium For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour finally arrived in Los Angeles this week, taking over Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for three days of chrome-clad cavorting with the singer as the tour nears its end. If you were among those fortunate enough to grab a ticket, congratulations! But if you’ve never been to SoFi — not a big Rams fan, we get it — you might be having some anxiety figuring out where to park, which can be an ordeal at just about any venue, but especially one where over 70,000 fans might show up.

Fortunately, there are a few options to help you out so you can worry less about missing Ms. Knowles-Carter’s grand stage entrance. While SoFi’s own page offers plenty of information, there are a few other options available. If you’ve got the cash on hand, ParkWhiz can help you book a spot, as can ticket resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Meanwhile, Inglewood itself offers its own Park & Go service which should save you some money, as the remote lots cost $38.25 each and the shuttle is $8.70 per person for a round trip. The Kia Forum, which is conveniently (or inconveniently, if you live in Inglewood or need to drive through on a double-event day) located near SoFi, also has parking for the shows, although you’ll end up doing some walking — wear comfy shoes.

Beyond that, LA Metro is a decent way to get around (from personal experience), with a regular ride only costing $1.75 and recently introduced fare capping allowing you to ride for free after three rides when you pay with a TAP Card. And, of course, there’s always Lyft and Uber, but remember that traffic is going to be hectic and fares will probably see enormous surge pricing increases (plus, there’s the whole “not a lot of drivers actually want to pickup/dropoff in Inglewood due to the insane traffic” thing). Good luck and enjoy the show!