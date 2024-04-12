Where Will Rideshare Be Located At Coachella 2024?

Coachella 2024 starts today! With a headlining crew consisting of Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, No Doubt, and Tyler The Creator, and the recent addition of Vampire Weekend, there are plenty of reasons to be excited for the fest, even as the splintering of music scenes may have inspired more than a few “who is thats” when the flyer was revealed.

If you are headed to the California desert this weekend, you can check out Uproxx’s packing guide here, set times here, and confirm the concert start time for today here. If you plan on ridesharing from your hotel, we’ve got that information below.

According to Coachella’s website, the rideshare stand will operate at Ave. 49 and Monroe St. from 11am to 3am Friday through Sunday (or Monday, I guess, if you’re a late leaver). There will be a yellow path to and from the festival, with shade and phone charging at the stand. Coachella’s site wisely warns that the highest wait times will be right around the end of the show each night at 12am to 2:30am when the bulk of the crowd starts to leave. (But seriously, you shouldn’t plan on missing those headliners’ shows; check out our reviews of Doja Cat and Tyler The Creator’s tour concerts here and here, respectively).