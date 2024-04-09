With just three days remaining until the beginning of Coachella 2024, the festival has added a new name to the schedule of set times it released just minutes ago. In addition to headliners like Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler The Creator, Coachella also announced a late addition in Vampire Weekend, who’ll be playing Outdoor Theatre on Saturday night.
The band is literally just days removed from the release of their latest album, Only God Was Above Us, which featured the singles “Capricorn,” “Gen-X Cops,” “Mary Boone,” and “Classical.” The band actually started its week with the first show of its tour in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Amphitheater; after Coachella, the tour will continue on April 27 in New Orleans at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and resume in earnest on June 6 in Houston at 713 Music Hall. You can see more tour dates for Vampire Weekend below.
Vampire Weekend will play at 5:00-5:45pm at the Outdoor Theatre stage on Saturday, April 13. See all the set times below.
Tour Dates
04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre
06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre
06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park
06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park
09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center