With just three days remaining until the beginning of Coachella 2024, the festival has added a new name to the schedule of set times it released just minutes ago. In addition to headliners like Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler The Creator, Coachella also announced a late addition in Vampire Weekend, who’ll be playing Outdoor Theatre on Saturday night.

The band is literally just days removed from the release of their latest album, Only God Was Above Us, which featured the singles “Capricorn,” “Gen-X Cops,” “Mary Boone,” and “Classical.” The band actually started its week with the first show of its tour in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Amphitheater; after Coachella, the tour will continue on April 27 in New Orleans at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and resume in earnest on June 6 in Houston at 713 Music Hall. You can see more tour dates for Vampire Weekend below.

Vampire Weekend will play at 5:00-5:45pm at the Outdoor Theatre stage on Saturday, April 13. See all the set times below.

Tour Dates

04/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

04/27 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/06 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

06/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

06/10 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/15 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre

06/16 — Berkeley, CA @ William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre

06/18 — Burnaby, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park

06/19 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/22 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

06/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

07/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/23 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

07/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

07/26 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

08/03 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

09/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park

09/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/23 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

09/24 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

09/25 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

09/30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

10/02 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

10/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/13 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

10/15 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center