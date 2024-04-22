Who Is 310Babii? Learn About The ‘Soak City (Do It)’ Rapper

On the latest edition of the Billboard Hot 100 chart released today, “Soak City (Do It),” by Inglewood rapper 310Babii moved up five positions to land at No. 71 in its 17th week on the chart. It’s an impressive showing for the Nights And Weekends rapper, who has become increasingly well-known thanks to his collaborations with rappers like Luh Tyler and Kalan.FrFr. So, who is 310Babii and why is he on the verge of blowing up at just 17 years old?

As he told XXL‘s “The Break” back in November, the sudden success of “Soak City” wasn’t something he planned, but it was something he worked for. The teen, who was a fan of Chief Keef, began rapping in seventh grade, recording songs on his phone via BandLab. He continued recording consistently until June of last year (his senior year of high school), when his classmates helped the then-brand new “Soak City” go viral with a TikTok challenge that launched it into the stratosphere, where it caught the notice of NFL stars like Travis Kelce and Rashid Shaheed. 310Babii capitalized with the release of his debut mixtape, Lottery Pick, and a remix of the song featuring fellow Los Angeles breakouts “Soak City” featuring BlueBucksClan, Blueface, OhGeesy, and Tyga.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6AgDSRrhkL/?hl=en

This past weekend saw the culmination of his rise to date as he joined Blxst onstage to perform the song during the “Chosen” rapper’s Coachella set. He’s now in contention for XXL‘s 2024 Freshman class, with a gold record to his name.