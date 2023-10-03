Who Is Baby Drill? Here’s What To Know About The ‘Slight Dub’ Rapper

If this past Friday’s release of Latto’s new single “Issa Party” was your first time being exposed to Baby Drill, you might just be wondering who the young Atlanta rapper is and how he’s connected to the former Uproxx cover star. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know about Baby Drill.

At just 22 years old, Baby Drill — whose real name is DelQuristo Wilson according to independent Atlanta courtroom reporter George Chidi — has already had a full life. Baby Drill had been accused last year of murder and violations of Georgia’s controversial RICO law, which has recently come under scrutiny for its broad application in the case against Young Thug and YSL. Before that, though, he told Revolt he was sent to boot camp at 15 after catching an armed robbery charge, among others, and pursued a welding certification at Georgia Tech.

However, music and the streets kept calling, and apparently, he’s proven receptive to both (allegedly). Encouraged by fellow rappers and early successes in collaborating with established names such as 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Young Nudy, he’s been pursuing rap with a greater fervor than ever. Now, he’s apparently signed — or at least affiliated — with PDE, Young Nudy’s label (and the accused gang, for which he received those charges last year, since dropped). His connection with Young Nudy is likely the source of his working with Latto; during her Uproxx photo shoot, she insisted that Nudy is currently her favorite rapper from her hometown. The duo has worked together multiple times in Baby Drill’s short time in the business, including on his second mixtape Drill Season.

The appeal in Drill’s music — which is inspired by the migratory mini-genre from which he takes his name — is in its descriptive, unfiltered accounts of street life in Atlanta. Those accounts are also why he’s found himself in hot water with the authorities, and hopefully, he can find the balance between authenticity and offering up evidence. If he can, he could have a long career ahead of him and not a long prison sentence.