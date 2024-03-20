At long last Megan Thee Stallion is hitting the road this summer. The Hot Girl Coach had the internet shook last week when she announced the Hot Girl Summer Tour , and shared that she will be performing in various cities across the world. Today (March 20), Meg revealed the dates and venues where she will be performing this summer. And of course, with a tour this hotly anticipated, we’ve gotta have equally fabulous openers. Joining Meg on select dates of the Hot Girl Summer Tour is another firecracker of a rapper.

Who is opening for Megan Thee Stallion on the Hot Girl Summer Tour?

Meg will be joined by none other than GloRilla. Glo, who hails from Memphis, has already built an impressive catalog of hit, including her breakthrough single, “FNF (Let’s Go),” the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2,” and of course, her latest hit “Yeah Glo!,” which is poised to be a hit for the summertime.

Glo will be joining Meg on all of the dates, except for the shows in Napa, CA; Boston, MA; Manchester, TN; Washington DC; and Europe.

You can see the list of dates and venues below.

Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Tour Dates: Hot Girl Summer Tour

05/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center^

05/17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center^

05/18 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

05/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*

05/28 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena^

05/30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^

06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

06/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

06/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^

06/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^

06/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center^

06/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

06/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena^

06/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena^

07/04 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/05 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/07 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

07/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/11 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

07/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

07/16 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

07/17 — London, UK @ The O2

07/27 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival

^ with GloRilla

