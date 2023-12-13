In a new interview with Zane Lowe, SZA revealed that she first started making music to prove a point to her ex-fiancé. She’s talked about this mysterious individual before — at least, in print — but for many fans, the real surprise of this story was that SZA has an ex-fiancé (because nobody reads anymore, y’know?).

In the quote, she said, “Some people choose music as a career and they feel very certain about what they’re doing and why they’re doing it… I really only did music to prove a point… When I started making music, it was to my ex-fiancé, because he was paying for everything… I was a college dropout still bartending at the strip club, so I felt like I lacked value. So when I started trying to make music, it was this thing I didn’t have to try at, that I was randomly good at.”

So, who is SZA’s ex-fiancé? Well, she hasn’t revealed many details about him. In this interview, she says he was a “designer” and his ex-girlfriends were all lawyers, businesswomen, and artists. That doesn’t exactly narrow it down. Meanwhile, when she’s previously talked about him, as she did in a Rolling Stone feature earlier this year, she noted that he’s a Capricorn, which… again, tells us less than nothing (I’ll save my zodiac girlies rant for another article).

Rolling Stone also noted that the SOS song “Nobody Gets Me” is about this mysterious suitor, and says he proposed before she went on tour. However, per the line, “You was feelin’ empty, so you lеft me,” it seems that he couldn’t handle her newfound fame and broke things off. There aren’t any other identifiers in this song, but perhaps when the deluxe version of SOS, Lana, drops soon, SZA will reveal more.