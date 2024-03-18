Why Did Kanye West Diss Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat may be the favorite streamer of many of rap’s biggest names like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Killer Mike, but one hip-hop star is apparently less fond of the 22-year-old YouTuber.

Kanye West lashed out at Cenat after sending the streamer a pair of his YZY brand pants in the wrong size. Cenat demonstrated their poor fit during one of his streams, which incensed the multihyphenate musician-designer. Kanye shared a DM exchange via Instagram in which Ye told the younger entertainer, “Don’t make jokes about my clothes. When you ain’t saying nothing about what Adidas is doing. When “Vultures” song came out you ain’t play my verse. You controlled. Don’t play with me.”

Kanye West messaged Kai Cenat telling him not to make fun of his clothes after he made fun of them on Live-Stream. pic.twitter.com/cmWTp1wjG1 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 16, 2024

As a quick reminder: What “Adidas is doing” is continuing to release its massive backstock of Yeezy apparel and footwear after Kanye’s antisemitic comments forced the company to end their endorsement deal prematurely, as is the company’s right (of all the things I’m angry at Kanye about, forcing me to defend a multibillion dollar athletics conglomerate is close to the top of the list). Oh, and they’re suing him for pretty much stealing the marketing budget for other Yeezy endeavors after terrorizing employees with his own sex tapes.

After this exchange, though, Kanye’s longtime manager John Monopoly threatened Kai, writing, “We good… But if we ever need to link up for a face to face I’ll meet him in HIS hood. Just me plus one.” Which seems like a really mature and professional way to do business, but this is the outfit that publicly announced firing an influencer of questionable utility while employing a known racist troll in a high-level position.

Kai Cenat responds to Kanye West’s manager John Monopoly threatening to fight him 👀 pic.twitter.com/vgkk9fsFAd — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 18, 2024

I am once again requesting a year-long moratorium on these people’s collective internet access, at least until we can confirm that children can read and write again and democracy is not going to topple off a cliff into a boiling sea. Panem et circenses, indeed.