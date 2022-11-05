Music

Why Do DRAM And Drake Have Beef?

by: Twitter

On Drake and 21 Savage’s new collab album, Her Loss, it appears the disses are being thrown left and right. It’s also primarily Drake doing the verses that are causing attention. Between allegedly shading Megan Thee Stallion on “Circo Loco” to giving some digs at his potential ex, Serena Williams, and her Reddit co-founder husband, Alexis Ohanian, the drama has been abundant today. However, it hasn’t stopped there.

DRAM believes he too has been dissed by Drake, specifically on the song “BackOutsideBoyz.” In 2016, DRAM had accused Drake of copying his song “Cha Cha” to make “Hotline Bling.” It appears Drake has responded… six years later. “Tried to bring the drama to me, he ain’t know how we cha-cha slide,” he raps on the new song.

Now, DRAM took to Twitter to share his reactions to the line.

“Ay, somebody tell Drake to shut the f*ck up about that sh*t, man,” DRAM says in a new video clip. “[It was] f*ckin’ five years ago. This n**** never even f*ckin’ touched me. I pressed his ass. His bodyguards went to town on the kid. He ain’t touch me, he’s a b*tch. What’s good with the one-on-one though?”

“Woke up to some f*ck sh*t smh,” he captioned the post.

Listen to Drake’s “BackOutsideBoyz” above.

