Why Was Sexyy Red Arrested In Mexico?

Sexyy Red has been having a big year. Her star continues to rise thanks to placements on surprising festival lineups like The Roots Festival and Dreamville Festival, as well as hit singles like “I Might” with Summer Walker, “Rich Baby Daddy” with Drake, and her new fan-favorite single, “Get It Sexyy.”

However, it looks like all theseblessings have come with a bit of a curse. The St. Louis native said she was detained (not arrested) at the US-Mexico border on Sunday because authorities were suspicious of all the trappings of her wealth. “We’ve been stuck at the border all day,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. I had too much bands on me, they couldn’t handle that sh*t. Too much jewelry on me, they couldn’t handle that sh*t. Had a fur coat on, they wasn’t f*cking with your girl. They told me I look like Griselda Blanco.”

Considering it was something like 70 degrees yesterday, I could see why the fur coat would throw someone off. But it was more likely the cash. You can take large sums of cash across the border, but amounts over $10,000 must be declared with Customs. Consider the lesson learned — it should come in handy as Sexyy’s star continues to rise.