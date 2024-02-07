Just when it seemed that the dust was settling from Nicki Minaj’s attacks on Megan Thee Stallion and whatever is going on between Latto and Ice Spice, a new feud hit our timelines. This one was just a little bit different though; instead of two rappers beefing over record sales or public affection, there’s a much more personal angle involved.

After breaking up with R&B singer Jacquees, it looks like Chicago rapper Dreezy has been having some trouble with her former flame, resulting in a tiff with his new interest, Deiondra Sanders (NFL legend Deion Sanders‘ daughter). It all started on Tuesday (February 6), with Dreezy posting some cryptic tweets that seemed as tho she was taking shots at some identified rival.

Chile Deion Sanders daughter Deiondra Sanders over there subbing back and forth with Dreezy over Jacquees 👀😩 https://t.co/bd5I2Jm1QS pic.twitter.com/j9y2gYVqGD — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) February 6, 2024

At first, no one knew just who she was addressing, but whoever it was antagonized Dreezy to the point of posting a screenshot of a text conversation between her and her ex Jacquees in which he begged her to take him back and she unequivocally rejected his latest advances. “I want you I don’t want her,” he wrote, noting that he also wanted to have kids with her.

Dreezy went to HELL. Imagine risking your life to carry and deliver a short man’s child for him to be carrying on like this behind your back. I would be sick pic.twitter.com/WRj9CoPA8m — 02/08 💎 (@freebarb__) February 6, 2024

The screenshot put her earlier comments (now deleted) into context; Dreezy was apparently beefing with Deiondra Sanders, whom Jacquees has apparently been dating for some time. Sanders’ Twitter page reveals her responses to Dreezy’s needling, with her own obtuse responses: “Why would he switch out a dime for a penny?” she asked. “Obsessed is when you still sending underwear with your face on it to the crib.”

Why would he switch out a dime for a penny — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) February 6, 2024

Obsessed is when you still sending underwear with your face on it to the crib. 😭😂😩 — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) February 6, 2024

Of course, fans couldn’t resist weighing in on the drama, commenting that there are no real “winners” in this situation. But the real loser just might be Jacquees, who appears to have fumbled both women and gotten beat up by Trey Songz in the span of a month. Prime is probably so disappointed in him.

Jacquees is still obsessed with Dreezy and was recently spotted with her before he popped out with Deiondra Sanders. Deiondra thinks she won but she’s really a loser. It seems like he was trying to make Dreezy mad but it went TOO FAR! Now he’s stuck with a baby. Lay in that bed! pic.twitter.com/EGPeGsVR83 — yeahxisaidit (@yeahxisaidit) February 6, 2024

The receipts Dreezy just pulled out on Deiondra 😬😬😬 Like girl. But this is the same girl who dated B**sie so I’m not surprised she’s getting played by Jacquees pic.twitter.com/crPDnYEH3k — Mrs. Smith (@MsKevin504) February 6, 2024

We really might be in a drought. I just saw Dreezy and Deiondrea Sanders fighting over Jacquees. If you ever see me fighting over a man, much less a man that is only 5’3, please shoot to kill. pic.twitter.com/iL1d3OrK2u — You Have an Unnatural Allegiance to Losers (@LaCienegaBlvdss) February 7, 2024

Deiondra Sanders going out sad behind Jacquees. Like girl your dad be around all them fine ass niggas. Drop that midget, get a real man! — StyledByLeneZoe 🛍 (@LeneZoeBaby) February 6, 2024