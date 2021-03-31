Drake experienced a close call at his Toronto mansion on Tuesday evening. According to varying reports from multiple publications, a woman was arrested near his home following a failed attempt to broke into the rapper’s house. The Toronto Sun and New York Daily News report that the unnamed woman was put under arrest after a call was placed due to a disturbance she caused in the area. The Toronto Sun added that law enforcement sources told them she was armed with a knife and allegedly hit one of the security guards with a metal pipe. “The perpetrator did not get anywhere near Drake,” the insider claimed. “In fact, the intruder did not make it past the front gate.”

However, the reports that the woman was carrying a knife or caused any injury to individuals in the area were denied by both Global News and TMZ. The former confirmed that an arrest was made around 5 PM on Tuesday evening around Drake’ mansion, which is located around the Bayview and Lawrence avenues, but that they were notified by officers that there was no attempt to trespass on the rapper’s property nor were any injuries reported. It’s also unknown if Drake himself was home at the time of the incident.

The woman’s arrest comes weeks after Drake became the first artist in music history to have three songs debut within the top three positions of the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to his Scary Hours 2 project.