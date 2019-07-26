Hulu previously released the teaser trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga a few weeks ago, but these days, there’s no such thing as too much promo. While the prior trailer contained a few nuggets of info, including introducing about half the principal characters, the newest trailer — which you can watch above — reveals even more of the story’s details and scenes of the iconic rap band slowly coming together in the midst of their various personal strife.

It also reveals more of the remaining cast, although critical member U-God is still somehow missing from the reveals along with Masta Killa (and for that matter, Scotty Wotty, whom the group members say was an early associate who just missed out on making the final roster). The title cards at the end actually do mention Cappadonna, but given the group’s propensity for internal conflict, it probably shouldn’t surprise anyone if U-God mysteriously vanishes from the narrative. It’s not like there’s going to be an episode revolving around RZA’s “Ooh We Love You Rakeem” days — although that would be amazing.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Ashton Sanders as RZA, Joey Badass as Inspectah Deck, and Dave East as Method Man. It’s produced by RZA and will premiere September 4.