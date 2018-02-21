Wye Oak’s Vivid ‘It Was Not Natural’ Turns Introspection Into Insight

Deputy Music Editor
02.21.18

Talk about a misnomer. For a song called “It’s Was Not Natural,” the new Wye Oak single from their upcoming album The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs sounds like an extension of the band’s self, as much a part of them as their eyes or their arms. The Baltimore duo, made up of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, might have found the secret code of making music pulsing with synthetic elements feel organic, and as a result, “It Was Not Natural” beats with a vibrant heart.

Singer Wasner had this to say about the subject of the song, which turns introspection into insight:

“This is a story about finding an object of uncertain origin whilst walking through the woods. Or, if you’d rather: it’s about exploring the space between the things that we are socialized to believe about ourselves, and the actual truth of our nature—learning how to push the limits of the systems we’ve put in place to help ourselves make sense of chaos.”

You can check out “It Was Not Natural” above, and look for The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs out on April 6th via Merge. The album, their sixth career, follows their 2016 effort Tween and Wasner’s 2016 solo effort as Flock Of Dimes, If You See Me, Say Yes.

Around The Web

TAGSWYE OAK

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP