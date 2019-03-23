



The late rapper XXXTentacion‘s album ? will be reissued into a deluxe box set in July, just over a year after his untimely death. The “Deluxe Anniversary Edition” box set will be available for purchase on July 26th to celebrate the LP’s one-year anniversary.

According to Billboard, the box set will be available in the form of three LP vinyls or two CDs. The vinyls will contain original songs along with associated instrumental tracks, A Ghetto Christmas Carol EP, and an album of unreleased remixes and voice memos from ?‘s recording sessions. Alongside music, the box set comes with a poster and a photo booklet cataloging the rapper’s life and career.

XXXTentacion was only 20-years-old when he was shot and killed in Florida last June. His short but impactful career began in 2013 when the rapper began posting his work to SoundCloud. XXXTentacion’s last LP ? debuted at #1 on Billboard 200 album chart.

Just before XXXTentacion’s murder, the rapper was dealing with legal trouble and a scandal of violent domestic abuse allegations against him from his then-pregnant girlfriend. His son, Gekyume Onfroy, was born in late January.

Check out the track list for XXXTentacion’s deluxe box set release.

LP 1 – Original Album

Side A

01. Introduction (instructions)

02. ALONE, PART 3

03. Moonlight

04. SAD!

05. the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love)

06. Floor 555

07. NUMB

08. infinity (888) (feat. Joey Bada$$)

09. going down!

Side B

10.Pain = BESTFRIEND (feat. Travis Barker)

11. $$$ (with Matt OX)

12. love yourself (interlude)

13. SMASH! (feat. PnB Rock)

14. I don’t even speak spanish lol (feat. Rio Santana, Judah and Carlos Andrez)

15. changes

16. Hope

17. schizophrenia

18. before I close my eyes

LP 2 – Instrumentals

Side A

01. ALONE, PART 3

02. Moonlight

03. SAD!

04. the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love)

05. Floor 555

06. NUMB

07. infinity (888)

08. going down!

09. Pain = BESTFRIEND

Side B

01. $$$

02. love yourself (interlude)

03. SMASH!

04. I don’t even speak spanish lol

05. changes

06. Hope

07. Schizophrenia

08. before I close my eyes

LP 3 – Bonus Content

Side A

01. Nocturne (a tribute to XXXTENTACION by Yoko Shimomura)

02. Hope (freestyle)

03. Jah on drums

04. NUMB (acoustic)

05. #PROUDCATOWNERREMIX (feat. Rico Nasty)

06. A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL

07. hate will never win

08. UP LIKE AN INSOMNIAC (freestyle)

09. Red Light!

10. Indecision

Side B

01. voice memo 1 – ALONE, PART 3

02. voice memo 2 – SAD!

03. voice memo 3 – Moonlight

04. voice memo 4 – the remedy for a broken heart

05. voice memo 5 – going down!

06. voice memo 6 – changes

07. voice memo 7 – before I close my eyes

08. voice memo 8 – SAD! video concept