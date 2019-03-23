The late rapper XXXTentacion‘s album ? will be reissued into a deluxe box set in July, just over a year after his untimely death. The “Deluxe Anniversary Edition” box set will be available for purchase on July 26th to celebrate the LP’s one-year anniversary.
According to Billboard, the box set will be available in the form of three LP vinyls or two CDs. The vinyls will contain original songs along with associated instrumental tracks, A Ghetto Christmas Carol EP, and an album of unreleased remixes and voice memos from ?‘s recording sessions. Alongside music, the box set comes with a poster and a photo booklet cataloging the rapper’s life and career.
XXXTentacion was only 20-years-old when he was shot and killed in Florida last June. His short but impactful career began in 2013 when the rapper began posting his work to SoundCloud. XXXTentacion’s last LP ? debuted at #1 on Billboard 200 album chart.
Just before XXXTentacion’s murder, the rapper was dealing with legal trouble and a scandal of violent domestic abuse allegations against him from his then-pregnant girlfriend. His son, Gekyume Onfroy, was born in late January.
Check out the track list for XXXTentacion’s deluxe box set release.
LP 1 – Original Album
Side A
01. Introduction (instructions)
02. ALONE, PART 3
03. Moonlight
04. SAD!
05. the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love)
06. Floor 555
07. NUMB
08. infinity (888) (feat. Joey Bada$$)
09. going down!
Side B
10.Pain = BESTFRIEND (feat. Travis Barker)
11. $$$ (with Matt OX)
12. love yourself (interlude)
13. SMASH! (feat. PnB Rock)
14. I don’t even speak spanish lol (feat. Rio Santana, Judah and Carlos Andrez)
15. changes
16. Hope
17. schizophrenia
18. before I close my eyes
LP 2 – Instrumentals
Side A
01. ALONE, PART 3
02. Moonlight
03. SAD!
04. the remedy for a broken heart (why am I so in love)
05. Floor 555
06. NUMB
07. infinity (888)
08. going down!
09. Pain = BESTFRIEND
Side B
01. $$$
02. love yourself (interlude)
03. SMASH!
04. I don’t even speak spanish lol
05. changes
06. Hope
07. Schizophrenia
08. before I close my eyes
LP 3 – Bonus Content
Side A
01. Nocturne (a tribute to XXXTENTACION by Yoko Shimomura)
02. Hope (freestyle)
03. Jah on drums
04. NUMB (acoustic)
05. #PROUDCATOWNERREMIX (feat. Rico Nasty)
06. A GHETTO CHRISTMAS CAROL
07. hate will never win
08. UP LIKE AN INSOMNIAC (freestyle)
09. Red Light!
10. Indecision
Side B
01. voice memo 1 – ALONE, PART 3
02. voice memo 2 – SAD!
03. voice memo 3 – Moonlight
04. voice memo 4 – the remedy for a broken heart
05. voice memo 5 – going down!
06. voice memo 6 – changes
07. voice memo 7 – before I close my eyes
08. voice memo 8 – SAD! video concept