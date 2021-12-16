Ye Kanye West 2021
Ye Vows To ‘Be Homeless In A Year’ After Turning All His Homes Into Churches

It was reported in October that Ye (formerly Kanye West) was looking to sell one of his Wyoming ranches. As far as what he plans to do with his remaining homes, he apparently intends to leave himself “homeless in a year” by turning them all into churches, according to a conversation between Ye and British-German artist Tino Sehgal for German culture magazine 032c.

In the print-only interview that’s included as “a special edition booklet” in Issue #40 of the publication (photos of which were shared on Reddit but have since been removed), Ye said:

“The ultimate good life is simpler. It’s for those who are willing to not have any possessions. Your baggage weighs you down.

I’m going to be homeless in a year. I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go. It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available. The opportunity to make art and be around friends should always be available.”

Speaking of possessions, a bulletproof vest that Ye wore during one of his Donda listening parties was recently sold, alongside an NFT, for a whopping sum of $75,000.

