YesJulz Called Out Kanye West Staffers ‘Who Don’t Know The Slightest Things About Culture’ In A Response To Her Firing

Less than a day after being fired from Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, Julieanna Goddard — aka YesJuz — has addressed her sudden removal in such a way that the brand is now apparently reconsidering terminating her contract. To make a long-ish story short, Goddard had been heavily involved in the promotion of Kanye’s Vultures trio of albums, but was accused of violating a non-disclosure agreement by holding a Twitter Spaces to get feedback from fans.

After Yeezy publicly announced her firing — in just about the least professional way possible — Goddard posted a tweet thread on Twitter addressing the firing and calling out Yeezy staff, particularly chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, for being unqualified for their roles in the company.

“Ye is up against the system. Having the discussion with fans in an open forum setting was unconventional, but it allowed for inclusivity & open visibility for an entire fan base to opt in, give feedback, be heard, connect with one another to combine efforts. Which is what i feel is needed for Ye to stay on top for these next two runs. I was also given specific direction to ‘rally’ the fans, let them each lead their own chapters, activate within their locations- etc. This was MY way of doing so. I am not a conventional woman & this is why i worked at the company i worked at in the first place.” “I never wanted work done for free. I wanted to help the fans present their work to Ye so that he could hire them instead of stale ass losers who dont know the slightest thing about culture like Ben Priest & Milo Pedofilist to build his company for him. Anyone who has ever been in contact with me for as little as 5 minutes knows the last thing id ever need to steal, is an idea. I’d actually pay to have less as the amount of ideas i have overwhelm me daily.”

She also shared tweets in which she criticized the controversial Yiannopoulos (who has been accused of being, at best, a right-wing troll, and at worst, a literal Nazi) for some unseemly comments he made about Ye’s superfans, providing screenshots for evidence. You can view them here.

She also dared Yeezy to sue her, writing, “F*ck an NDA,” while defending herself from the commonly lobbed “culture vulture” accusations she’s been fielding since at least 2017. After logging off for the night, she apparently received correspondence from Yiannopolous, which she naturally screen shot and posted on Twitter for the world to see. “We are willing to meet and reconsider next steps and your future with YZY as a contractor,” he wrote. Her reply: “As soon as Yeezy is free of pedophilic, sexist, homophobic, racists, I will be more than happy to speak to Ye directly about being a part of the team. Obviously, this means you’d need to quit or be fired.”

Call me Ye Always here for YOU. pic.twitter.com/Oz0QU5mgVr — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 14, 2024

Sheesh. When YesJulz gets one up on you, you might be cooked. Don’t clap too hard for her though. As she pointed out in her tweetstorm last night, she’s worked for Kanye since 2018 — meaning after the Trump stuff, through the antisemitism kerfuffle, while he bullied and harassed his ex-wife and her family, and through two separate stints of Yiannopoulos as “chief of staff” of Yeezy (whatever the hell that’s supposed to be). Her high horse has no shoes and it damn sure can’t run. Again, none of these people is the “good guy” here, and the best “next steps” would be for them all to quietly retire from public life and go be Walmart greeters or something.