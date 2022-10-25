YG Announces His 2023 Red Cup Tour Dates

YG’s new album, I Got Issues, is out now via Def Jam, and in between releasing videos like “How To Rob A Rapper,” “Maniac,” and “Alone” to promote it, he’s just released the dates for his upcoming tour. The Red Cup Tour will start in January in Denver and run through February, concluding in Honolulu. He’ll be supported on the tour by fellow Los Angeles area artists OhGeesy and Kalan.FrFr, as well as his own 4Hunnid artists Day Sulan and D3szn. Tickets go on sale on October 28 at 10 am local time. You can see the full tour dates below.

01/20 –- Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium^

01/22 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair^

01/24 –- Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

01/26 –- Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater^

01/28 –- Vancouver, BC @ PNE FORUM^

01/29 –- Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds^

01/31 –- Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center^

02/1 –- Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena!

02/2 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum!

02/4 –- San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena!

02/6 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre^

02/15 -– Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory^

02/17 -– Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit^

02/18 –- Toronto, ON @ HISTORY^

02/19 –- Queens, NY @ The Knockdown Center^

02/20 –- Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

02/23 –- Honolulu, HI @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center^*

^Support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn

! Support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn