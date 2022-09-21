YG is just a little over a week away from dropping his sixth studio album, I Got Issues. Per usual, the tracklist to this YG album boasts several hot collaborations.

So far, we’ve heard YG’s solo tracks, “Toxic,” and “Alone,” as well as “Scared Money,” a collaboration with J. Cole and MoneyBagg Yo.

A track called “Sober” contains appearances by Roddy Ricch and Post Malone. “No Weapon,” which features Nas, is a collaboration that comes after years of manifestation, he revealed to TMZ in a recent interview.

“I didn’t rap with him,” he said. “He did his sh*t in his studio, he sent it. It was crazy ’cause I’ve been trying to get Nas on some sh*t for years. I was trying to get him on my second album and sh*t, but it just didn’t happen. But he’s been showing love since day one, he always supported my sh*t and all that. So when I finally got the verse, I was like, ‘Finally.’”

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Issues”

2. “Baby Momma”

3. “Toxic”

4. “Maniac”

5. “How To Rob A Rapper” Feat. Mozzy and D3szn

6. “I Dance” Feat. Duki and Cuco

7. “Scared Money” Feat. J. Cole and MoneyBagg Yo

8. “Go Dumb” Feat. H.E.R.

9. “No Love”

10. “Sober” Feat. Roddy Ricch and Post Malone

11. “Drink To This”

12. “No Weapon” Feat. Nas

13. “Alone”

14. “Killa Cali”

I Got Issues is out 9/30 via 4hunnid and Def Jam. Pre-save it here.

