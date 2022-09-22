YG at Lollapalooza 2022
YG Gets Explicit While Blasting Def Jam For Releasing His ‘I Got Issues’ Tracklist

Gone are the days when listeners had no idea what was going on behind the scenes with artists and their labels. Nowadays you can damn near find the ins and outs of legal disputes, leaked text messages, and borderline personal addresses. YG is the latest rapper to scold his label, Def Jam Recordings, for prematurely releasing his tracklist and, in turn, revealing his guest features without his consent.

The Compton powerhouse took to Twitter to colorfully express his frustrations. “DEF JAM BE HIRE’N PEOPLE TO F*CK UP. ALL THEY DO IS F*CK UP,” he shared Monday night, nearly a week before his expected release date on September 30th. “MY TRACK LIST FOR MY ALBUM IS NOT POSE TO BE OUT. THEY SUCK REAL BAD.”

The tracklist includes already released singles “Toxic,” “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, and a new Nas collaboration, long awaited by YG on the song “No Weapon.” There are also features from a HER, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, and others.

The good news is I Got Issues, YG’s sixth studio album, is set to hit the streets September 30th, leaving room to build just enough anticipation without losing momentum. The bad news is someone at Def Jam might be out of a job in a few days if they’re looking to appease YG.

At the risk of reading like a hip hop cliché… “it ain’t safe on the block.” Hopefully, Def Jam and YG can sort this out ahead of September 30th.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

