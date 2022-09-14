yg run video wasted
Getty Image
Music

YG Says He ‘Wasted’ Half A Million Dollars On His ‘Run’ Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

YG has taken Nipsey Hussle’s advice from “Last Time That I Checc’d” and run with it, taking control of his music and career as he comes up on his final album under his Def Jam contract, I Got Issues. He’s going out with a bang, too, blowing the budget on singles like “Toxic,” “Alone,” and “Run” — especially the latter, as he told HipHopDX during a recent listening session for the album in Los Angeles.

“I waste a lot of money on videos,” he said. In fact, for “Run” he admitted he spent, “like, half a million out of my own pocket. And I’m mad because I thought the song was gonna be this crazy hit, and it’s not. I wasted my money.” He said there was a consolation though: “They say millionaires invest hundreds of thousands into themselves and billionaires invest millions into themselves,” he reflected. “I’m at the point where I’m investing millions into myself, so I should be a billionaire one of these days.”

Like the man said, “‘Scared Money‘ don’t make no money.” Should his investment in himself pay off the way he expects we might just be looking back and marveling at his foresight.

I Got Issues is out 9/30 via Def Jam.

Tags:
Listen To This
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×