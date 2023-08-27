Rapper YG’s long-standing feud with Donald Trump has been reignited, at least on one side. The former president’s has done a lot of fundraising in the last few days, and YG is looking to latch on to that lingering momentum by exploiting the craze surrounding Trump’s mugshot YG’s label has uploaded a series of t-shirts (in black and white) featuring the image along with the caption, “F*cked.” The item listed on the shop as the “FDT T-SHIRT” goes for $35 per tee. The shirt’s titling is a callback to his 2016 song “FDT,” an acronym for F*ck Donald Trump.

In the song, YG makes it clear that he was not in favor of Trump’s presidential ambitions, rapping, “I’m ’bout to turn Black Panther / Don’t let Donald Trump win, that n**** cancer / He too rich, he ain’t got the answers / He can’t make decisions for this country, he gon’ crash us / No, we can’t be a slave for him / He got me appreciating Obama way more / Hey Donald, and everyone that follows / You gave us your reason to be President, but we hate yours / F*ck Donald Trump.”

During some of YG’s live performances, he’s continued to voice his disdain for Trump. At one point, he even invited Stormy Daniels to join him on stage.

YG’s official FDT t-shirt is on sale now. Find more information here.