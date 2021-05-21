Hip-hop has granted fans a decent amount of joint albums over the last few years. Drake and Future, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, 21 Savage and Offset, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, and more are among the list of rappers who took a moment to combine the best of both worlds for a project. The latest example comes from YG and Mozzy who just released their joint album, Kommunity Service. The 10-track effort is flooded with the many colors of West Coast rap with one example coming on “Vibe With You” which features fellow California native, Ty Dolla Sign.

On the collaboration, the two rappers take a moment from the muscle-flexing and big talk that is heavily present on Kommunity Service to let their softer sides fly. Altogether, “Vibe With You” is a chilled track that sees YG and Mozzy detailing how their fame has made it easier to keep the ladies entertained.

In addition to the Ty Dolla Sign guest appearance, Kommunity Service also sees features from G Herbo, E Mozzy, Celly Ru, D3szn, Tyga, Blxst, Young M.A, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. YG and Mozzy first began the campaign for the new album with “Bompton To Oak Park” and “Perfect Timing.”

You can listen to “Vibe With You” in the video above.

Kommunity Service is out now via Mozzy Records/4Hunnid/EMPIRE. Get it here.

