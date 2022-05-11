Nearly four years after the incident occurred, YG can finally put a past legal situation in his rearview mirror. Back in 2018, YG was hit with felony robbery charges following an altercation that took place in June of that year at Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino. In this situation, a man accused YG of stealing his gold chain and diamond pendant during an altercation at the casino, and as a result, he filed a $250,000 lawsuit against the rapper. After charges were later filed and an arrest warrant was issued, YG turned himself on robbery charges and was later released after posting $20,000 bail.

Now, YG will avoid facing any time or criminal punishment for the robbery case as the case was dismissed after he and the alleged victim reached a settlement in the matter. It was confirmed by Billboard, who said that the rapper’s settlement with the victim was undisclosed at the moment. The publication also attained a statement from YG’s lawyer Joe Tacopina. “Whether by dismissal or by trial, the result was always going to be the same,” he said. “YG is not guilty. This decision is simply expedited justice.”

The settlement comes after YG teamed up with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo for “Scared Money,” a track that YG also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.