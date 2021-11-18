On Wednesday, the music world was shocked by the news that Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis. He was gunned down outside of Makeda’s Butter Cookies on the city’s Airways Boulevard. Shortly after the shooting, reports arrived that Prive Restaurant, which is owned by Dolph’s longtime foe and fellow Memphis native Yo Gotti, had been shot up. This was quickly denied by police officers, but they still took the step to briefly shut down the restaurant after the shooting. Yasser A. Kishk of Memphis’ Fox 13 confirmed the news and revealed it came as a result of Dolph and Gotti’s past interactions.

Breaking news @MEM_PoliceDept shut down Prive and businesses near by as a precaution since @YoGotti has connections with the business and past interactions with now dead rapper Young Dolph. #PrayingForPeace @FOX13Memphis — Yasser A. Kishk (@yakishk) November 17, 2021

In a tweet, Kishk wrote Memphis police “shut down Prive and businesses nearby as a precaution since @YoGotti has connections with the business and past interactions with now dead rapper Young Dolph.” It’s unknown if any threats were directed at Gotti or the business.

Dolph and Gotti’s beef goes back to 2016 when Dolph released his mixtape King Of Memphis, a title that Gotti and other Memphis rappers took as an insult. Afterward, the duo traded shots at each other through songs, on social media, and in interviews. Its peak came in 2017 when Gotti’s associates, which included rapper Blac Youngsta, were arrested in connection to a shooting of Young Dolph. Over a hundred shots were reportedly fired at Dolph’s SUV, which was outfitted with bulletproof panels. Youngsta and Gotti’s other associates were later released due to a lack of evidence. Police have yet to mention anyone as a suspect in Dolph’s death.