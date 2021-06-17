Young Dolph might be semi-retired, but it looks like he’ll still turn up to position his Paper Route Empire employees for success. In the newly released “Nothing To Me” video, the Memphis boss brags that tough times will never decrease his loyalty to his crew. “You catch a body, I’m gon’ pay the bail and the lawyer, that’s nothing to me,” he boasts.

Then, he cedes the floor to his PRE signees Snupe Bandz and PaperRoute Woo, who deliver their own takes on the subject matter. The video sees all three rappers enjoying themselves on a private jet, showing off stacks of cash.

The “Nothing To Me” video arrives after Young Dolph’s retirement announcement, which came in the midst of the successful rollout for Dolph and PRE protege Key Glock’s joint album, Dum & Dummer 2. Over the course of the several weeks they spent promoting the album, the duo released videos for “Aspen,” “Penguins,” “Rain Rain,” and “A Goat & A Dolphin,” among others.

Now that they’ve completed the album cycle, it seems Dolph has turned his attentions to promoting his Paper Route Empire brand, putting out the single “Plenty Cake” with DJ-Q, and helping to work singles for signees like Chitana, Kenny Muney, and Big Moochie Grape.

Watch Young Dolph’s “Nothing To Me” video featuring Snupe Bandz and PaperRoute Woo above.